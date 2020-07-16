Austin Peay Board Appoints Whiteside as Interim President, Sets Zero Tuition Increase

CLARKSVILLE, TN — The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dannelle Whiteside as interim president, effective Aug. 10, in a called meeting recently. On June 18, Sam Houston State University named Dr. Alisa White, APSU’s current president, as the only finalist in its presidential search. If confirmed by the Texas State University System Board of Regents, White will assume her new role at Sam Houston in early August.

“Several outstanding candidates were considered for the interim presidency and Dannelle was the board’s consensus pick,” Mike O’Malley, chair of the APSU Board of Trustees, said. “Dannelle’s background and experience makes her an excellent choice for this critical time in the University’s history.”

Whiteside has served APSU as Vice President for Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary to the Board since 2017. Prior to coming to Austin Peay, Whiteside served as General Attorney for the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, General Counsel for the Tennessee State Board of Education and District Policy Advisor for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Whiteside received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with honors and received her bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

In addition to the selection of interim president, the board also announced a zero tuition increase for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We know that many of our students have been impacted financially in recent months due to COVID-19,” Mitch Robinson, vice president for Finance and Administration, said. “We are doing all that we can to keep the cost of obtaining a degree as low as possible while not sacrificing educational quality. This is the second straight year that APSU has had the lowest tuition and mandatory fee increase of public universities in Tennessee.”

The University plans to return to face-to-face classes in the Fall, with classes beginning Aug. 24.