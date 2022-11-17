CLARKSVILLE, TN — Dawne Moore, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and current Nashville State Community College student success veteran advisor at the Clarksville campus, has been awarded a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.

Moore was honored during a Nashville State’s Veterans Day celebration at the Clarksville campus. Nashville State’s White Bridge campus also held a celebration honoring veterans.

TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the commendation in 2020 as a system-level award to honor military veterans’ service, bravery, and sacrifices. The 39 Chancellor’s Commendation honorees for 2022 include 14 students, 14 faculty members and 11 college staff members who served in the military. Eighteen recipients served in the Army, eight in the Marine Corps, eight in the Navy, three in the Air Force, one in the Coast Guard and one in the National Guard.

Moore enlisted into the Army on July 26, 1989, upon graduating from high school, and retired on July 31, 2017, after a distinguished and faithful career of 28 years. She was born in Anguilla, West Indies, and grew up in St. Thomas, USVI.

Her awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserved Medal, and numerous service awards along with the Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Drill Sergeant Badge.

Upon retiring, Dawne still had a passion for helping and guiding fellow veterans and military personnel in some capacity. She worked with the Army’s Career Skills Program, assisting soldiers as they transition out of the military to find their next careers. After filling this position for two years, she joined Nashville State in September 2019. As a student success advisor, she works directly with veterans who are students, making sure they have support along with connecting them to services provided by the College.

As Tennessee Board of Regents institutions, community and technical college presidents were able to nominate candidates for the Chancellor’s Commendation. Moore was nominated by Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson.

The commendation is a special challenge coin. Giving a challenge coin is often viewed as a sign of respect in the military.

Nashville State earned the distinction as a Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Certified Campus from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

As a VETS Campus-certified institution, the College prioritizes outreach to veterans and delivers the services necessary to create a supportive environment where student veterans can prosper while pursuing their education. Dawne embodies that supportive environment.

Nashville State is among a couple of dozen military-friendly institutions throughout Tennessee that have earned this distinction.