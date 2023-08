Clarksville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-More than 600 students received degrees from Austin Peay State University this summer, and approximately 300 participated in a commencement ceremony hosted on Aug. 4 at the Dunn Center.

Undergraduate and graduate students from all five academic colleges and the new University College’s inaugural graduating class were recognized. A full recording of the ceremony is available through APSU-TV Clarksville’s YouTube Channel.