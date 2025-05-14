Austin Peay State University graduates 1,400 students at Spring 2025 commencement

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University graduated approximately 1,400 students during its Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies, hosted at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 9, in the Dunn Center.

This year’s graduating class reflects Austin Peay’s position as the fastest-growing university in Tennessee, with a 27% increase in graduates from last spring. Many of these alumni have already secured positions with leading employers or enrolled in prestigious graduate programs.

“Graduates, this is your moment, and we are here to celebrate you,” APSU President Mike Licari said during commencement. “Getting to this day took grit, determination, and a whole lot of hard work. You earned your seat here, and you should be incredibly proud … this is the starting line, and you are ready.”

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s commencement ceremonies, visit https://www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php.