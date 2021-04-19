Australian Inquiry Flags More Action On Mental Health

SYDNEY — A cross-party committee says better coordination and more affordable services are needed to improve mental health and suicide prevention.

An interim report by a federal parliamentary committee looking into the issue said coordination between levels of government had arisen as an issue to be addressed.

“A gap has been identified in coordination, funding, and communication between Commonwealth, state and territory governments relating to mental health services,” the report said.

As well, affordability was a “significant and ongoing barrier” to accessing mental health services.

The inquiry heard one of the most challenging aspects of the system was the gap payment associated with any Medicare Benefits Schedule rebate.

As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, just over $10.5 billion ($8.13 billion) a year is spent on mental health-related services in Australia.