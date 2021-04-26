Australian Lawyer Amassed $502,573 For Covid Legal Claim

MELBOURNE, Australia — A lawyer collected more than AUD 650,000 ($502,573) for a proposed class action promoting unproven Covid-19 treatments and against hotel quarantine, contact tracing, and face masks.

Serene Teffaha was also behind a class action filed on behalf of Melbourne public housing tower residents subject to a hard lockdown last year.

She cried and said in Victoria’s Supreme Court on April 22 that the state’s legal regulator was trying to “sabotage” her after it canceled her certificate to practice law.

Court documents showed Teffaha previously amassed AUD 654,000 ($505,729) in a trust account held by her one-woman practice, Advocate Me.

That account was frozen upon application by the Victorian Legal Services Board.