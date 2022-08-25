MEMPHIS, TN — The nominees for the 7th Annual Avidity Awards, the annual celebration honoring excellence in independent Gospel music are pouring in. The Avidity Awards comes to Memphis, Tennessee for the show’s live taping on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education, as part of an exciting weekend of events, including an emphasis on mental health awareness in the Black community and the forthcoming launch of Avidity TV. The Avidity Awards celebrates the accomplishments of independent artists and artists signed to an independent label. This electric production has a reach extending to non-traditional Gospel audiences and will assemble an array of independent Gospel music artists, groups, and spiritual leaders on one stage for what is sure to be an explosive evening of great performances and excitement!

Leading this year’s nominations is award-winning choirmaster, Zak Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Williams has a total of 5 nominations, including Community Choir of the Year, Choir Director of the Year, and Artist of the Year, all stemming from his Billboard chart topping single, “Jehovah Jireh,” which is also in the running for Song of the Year.

Kim Person, multiple 2021 Avidity Award nominee, received 4 total nominations this year, including Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year, all derived from her #1 Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart single, “Wonderful.” Other artists with several nominations for this year’s Avidity Awards include Cardell Booker and Michael Dixon, of whom received 3 nominations each.

The 7th Annual Avidity Awards will feature performances by Robyn McGhee, Dr. James Mable, Jr, Kim Person, Cardell Booker, Gia Wyre, Lamont Sanders, The Exciting Holy Sons, and others to be announced at a later date.

“There’s very little doubt that Gospel music has been tremendously influenced and enhanced by the creative genius of independent artists, and this has especially been the case since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Avidity Awards will continue to amplify the Gospel through musical expressions emanating from our outstanding community of independent Gospel artists,” says Derrick, Founder and CEO of The Elite Gospel Music & Ministry Academy (TEGMMA) and Avidity TV, which established the Avidity Awards.

Along with the main event, attendees can also enjoy events such as the Pre-Show Indie Artist Showcase, Indie Artist Help Desk, and Quartet Showcase.

The Avidity Awards is presented by the Avidity TV, in conjunction with Avidity Media Group. For a complete schedule, tickets, vendor and sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.theavidityawards.com.

Formerly known as the Key of Gospel Music & Ministry Awards, the newly renamed Avidity Awards expands the scope and reach of the show to non-traditional Gospel audiences and will assemble an array of independent Gospel music artists, groups, and spiritual leaders on one stage for what is sure to be an explosive evening of great performances and excitement!