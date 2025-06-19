Young WallStreet Traders Expands Summer Bootcamp Program to Empower Students While Bringing Financial Literacy and Empowerment Tools to Youth Across Shelby County and Beyond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Young WallStreet Traders (YWT), the premier youth investment nonprofit organization focused on closing the wealth gap, is proud to announce the expansion of its summer bootcamp program to serve high school students—up from just 25. The intensive, two-week experience is in session through the end of June, and is designed to equip students with the knowledge, tools, and real-world confidence to invest in the stock market and lay the foundation for intergenerational wealth. A major feature of Young WallStreet Traders for 2025 is the landmark Road to A Million initiative. The goal is to inspire young people to realize that one million dollars in savings is achievable, and much more.

“Wealthy people build wealth by investing. I help people build wealth – beginning with our young people. I meet them where they are,” says ErikaBlair McGrew. “We will not stop until we have encouraged and inspired people everywhere to harness their power of discernment to make wise financial decisions – and to take action towards reaching their financial goals.”

From Classrooms to Capital Markets

Led by investment professionals and financial educators, the Young WallStreet Traders program blends classroom instruction with hands-on application. Students don’t just learn how the stock market works—they actively participate in it. Participants leave the program having built their own diversified, 7-stock investment portfolio—a bold first step on their wealth-building journey that reflects both strategic thinking and real-time market engagement. YWT provides an invaluable opportunity to gain financial empowerment and build a strong foundation for wealth creation.

YWT Bootcamp Highlights – How It Helps

Learn to Build Wealth: We equip students with practical skills in investing and trading, setting the stage for long-term financial success.

Financial Literacy: Our programs deepen understanding of crucial financial concepts, enabling smarter money management decisions.

Real-World Application: We don’t just teach theory; students apply their learning in simulations that mirror real-world financial markets.

Empowerment and Confidence: Knowledge is power. Our students gain confidence in navigating the financial world, crucial for future endeavors.

During the YWT bootcamp, students engage in various enriching activities:

Interactive Workshops: Learn about budgeting, savings, and credit management through engaging sessions.

Stock Market Simulations: Compete in simulated trading competitions using real-world scenarios, enhancing understanding and strategy.

Expert Guidance: Get insights from professionals about long-term investing and short-term trading.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and mentors, building a network that supports future financial endeavors.

Hands-On Learning: Analyze and discuss stocks of well-known companies, applying theory to tangible examples.

As a result of attending the YWT bootcamp, students will leave with:

A Personal Financial Plan: A comprehensive understanding and practical experience in managing personal finances, including budgeting, savings, and credit.

A Ready-to-Invest Portfolio: A self-developed diversified stock portfolio, tailored to their financial goals and ready for real-world investment.

Advanced Financial Literacy: Enhanced skills in financial communication, with the ability to understand and articulate complex financial terms and concepts.

Career Foundations in Finance: Essential skills and knowledge for pursuing entry-level positions in the investments industry.

Young WallStreet Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that equips high school students with the knowledge, access, and experiences needed to take control of their financial futures and achieve long-term success in building wealth. Young WallStreet’s mission is to help close the wealth gap by equipping high school students with the skills, confidence, and real-world experience to invest in the stock market and build intergenerational wealth. The organization’s vision is a world where young people invest early, build wealth confidently, and change the financial trajectory of their families for generations. Young WallStreet Traders is the premier program of Young WallStreet Inc.