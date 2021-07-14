Ayushmann Khurrana Heads To Bhopal For The Shoot Of ‘Doctor G’

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana headed to Bhopal yesterday to start shooting for his next film, titled “Doctor G,” He flew out of Mumbai and will shoot for over a month in the central Indian city.

Khurrana shared a few glimpses of him traveling on his Instagram stories. The actor shared how he was greeted in Bhopal with a pleasant surprise as he arrived at the hotel. He was given a special welcome, complete with a cake.

“For my next, ‘Doctor G,’” wrote Khurrana on Instagram. The 36-year-old actor also shared images of the film’s script co-written by Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat on his story.

The upcoming movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. For the first time, Khurrana, Singh, and Shah will share screen space, which has piqued the viewers’ curiosity.

Khurrana will be playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, while Singh will play Dr. Fatima, a medical student, and Khurrana’s senior in the film.

Shah will essay the role of a senior doctor, Dr. Nandini.

Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap’s sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series “Afsos” and the critically-acclaimed short film “Moi Marjaani.”

Last year in December, Khurrana had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the movie’s script in an Instagram post. This marks Khurrana’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after “Bareilly Ki Barfi” (2017) and “Badhaai Ho” (2018).

Earlier this month, Khurrana thanked all medical professionals for putting themselves at risk to save their countrymen amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes in today’s times,” said Khurrana.

“I salute them for constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation, but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have near and dear ones worrying about them. It is our duty also to keep them safe.”

“If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus since last year, we should be judicious in how we lead our lives and not be irresponsible to create more pressure on them,” he said.

The actor also reminded everyone that Covid-19 has not gone away yet and urged people to practice safety protocols and guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Apart from “Doctor G,” Khurrana has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including “Anek” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo,” alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)