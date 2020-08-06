Be ‘Good To Go’ to Stay Open During Pandemic

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — A campaign to increase participation in ‘Good To Go’ health protections as recommended for Music City merchants has nearly 700 businesses participating for their employees and customers.

In mid June, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation (NCVC) had about 450 participants. That’s grown to 693 as of July 31. The increase is approximately 50%, or half again as many as before. From mid-July to the end of July participation grew from 650 to 693, or 6.6% after the campaign.

“Good To Go” was created so merchants could keep their businesses as safe as possible and open during the coronavirus pandemic. Not too long ago, businesses re-opened as COVID-19 statistics showed it was less of a threat. Then, with more cases, the threat increased, so restrictions on what businesses could be open and under what conditions were increased.

Participating businesses get an emblem to be displayed so customers know a business has taken precautions against COVID-19.

The free “Good To Go” program offers training for employees and informs customers so businesses can stay open and keep money flowing. More participants are always sought for a unified defense of people and their economy.

To participate, businesses must commit to follow Metro health department guidelines. They’re at ASafeNashville.org with other information. Sign up for Good To Go on the web at goodtogonashville.com. With a password, businesses may access a virtual “toolkit” with information on infectious disease prevention and workplace safety.

NCVC created the program with equal partners; those being Vanderbilt Health, and Ryman Hospitality.

Studies show that convention and meeting planners want to know what safety measurers are in place to ensure the safety of their attendees, NCVC says. Any business can participate. Three of every four people say before their next leisure trip, they research how the destination and the businesses there are managing coronavirus, according to a Travel Sentiment Index quoted by the NCVC.

Participating businesses include The Tennessee Tribune. “It’s a good program,” Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller Perry said.

NCVC says Good To Go is designed to help all kinds of businesses in Nashville including hotels, restaurants and attractions, insurance companies, churches and, of course, newspaper offices.

When introduced, Nashville’s Good To Go was seen as a first of its kind created and implemented by an American convention and visitors organization. Major national media noticed.

Forbes’ headline says “Good To Go … Is The First Of Its Kind” and the magazine reported “Good To Go will not dictate the schedule of reopening, but rather serve as a communication and resource tool for businesses.”

NBC aired video of Lower Broad and reported Americans are itching to go out on the town. The network quoted Bjorn Hanson, Ph.D., a professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism. “No destination manager or government entity wants to be viewed as doing less than others to attract and protect travelers. Nashville’s Good to Go program is one of many with searchable databases of businesses that have vowed to adhere to coronavirus guidelines.”

It’s also a guide for visitors and Metro-area residents who want to enjoy what Music City offers with assurances that their health will be protected as much as humanly possible.