This series is an invitation to celebrate the infinite beauty and complexity of the feminine Black experience. Each film was thoughtfully selected to center diverse Black female identities both on and beyond the camera. Encompassing moments from monotonous to magical, our Beloved series shines a spotlight on six films that illustrate the bravery, tenderness, humor, grief, failure and triumph that harmoniously sculpt the lives of the American Black Woman.

Upcoming Screenings

TUE, FEB 14 AT 8:00PM

Monica and Quincy, who grow up next door to each other playing basketball, fight and fall in love as simultaneous turns in the big leagues threaten to throw their off-court relationship off-kilter. A Valentine’s Day edition of Pizza and a Movie, co-presented with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria

SAT-SUN, FEB 18-19

At the dawn of the 20th century, a multi-generational family in the Gullah community on the Sea Islands off South Carolina struggle to maintain their cultural heritage and folklore while contemplating a migration to the mainland, even further from their roots.

TUE, FEB 21 AT 2:45PM, 8:00PM

A first date goes awry when Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner Smith) are pulled over for a minor traffic violation resulting in the death of a police officer. On the run for their lives, the two develop an intense romantic relationship while processing trauma and grief.

SAT-SUN, FEB 25-26

Rainbow Gold, a spirited teenage girl, dances her way through the tangled brush between childhood and womanhood. Enchanted by her cosmopolitan aunt, and at odds with her austere mother, Rainbow is determined to prove that she’s mature enough to decide the trajectory of her own life’s journey.

TUE, FEB 28 AT 3:30PM, 8:00PM

THE WATERMELON WOMAN is the story of Cheryl (Cheryl Dunye), a 20-something Black lesbian struggling to make a documentary about Fae Richards, a beautiful and elusive 1930s Black film actress popularly known as “The Watermelon Woman.”

SAT-SUN, MAR 4-5

Thick in the boil of a Louisiana summer, 10-year-old Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett) finds the tightly spooled secrets of her family’s past begin to slowly unravel. Director Kasi Lemmons’ feature length debut, EVE’S BAYOU is an American Southern Gothic classic.