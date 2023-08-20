Nashville, Tenn.–Belmont University graduate Madison Anglin has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Bob Bennett Future Leaders Program. She is one of only 10 college students selected, among the Foundation’s 2023 summer interns, for the inaugural program.

Anglin is currently a music intern with Emmy-winning composer Jeff Russo, whose scoring credits include Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, The Umbrella Academy and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

This year, Anglin also earned a master’s degree in music composition: screen scoring at NYU. And, while at Belmont, she founded the first women-empowerment organization on campus.

The Bob Bennett Future Leaders program supports select students from the Television Academy Foundation’s summer Internship Program. Established by a generous gift from the Robert M. and Marjie Bennett Foundation, the initiative provides financial support for interns as well as professional development and leadership training. To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a 350-word essay on what innovation and leadership mean to them and how they plan to apply those qualities in their internship and future careers in television.

“As a black female composer, my ultimate career aspiration is to showcase my projects with a platform large enough to let other young black composers know they are more than welcomed and needed in the space of writing music for the screen,” said Anglin.