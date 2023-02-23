By Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — Amanda H. North, Williamson County’s first Black principal, will be the namesake for a new elementary school in Spring Hill.

A lifelong educator, North began teaching in the 1930s after graduating high school in a one-room school in Southall and was named principal of Thompson’s Station Elementary School that served Black children. When that school closed, North continued her work as principal at Evergreen Elementary School.

While teaching, North decided to complete her education at Tennessee State University in the summer months and graduated.

She was a beloved member of the community, and, though she passed over a decade ago, her impact is still felt. North began a legacy of educators, with a number of her children and grandchildren going into the noble profession.

Amanda H. North Elementary was named in a unanimous vote by the Williamson County School Board this week with her family in attendance. It’s a fitting tribute that her namesake will continue to educate and inspire new generations of students from all backgrounds.