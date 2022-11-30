Beverly Jean Atwater Kindall, trailblazing educator and Renaissance woman transitioned from this life peacefully in her home on November 25, 2022. Her dedication to individual and societal betterment made profound and lasting impacts on many students lives.

She is preceded in death by mother, Celesta M. Franklin and stepfather, James Brit Franklin.

Beverly Jean Atwater Kindall, a well-known Nashville educator, spent her early years in historic North Nashville, learning various language skills and sharing her knowledge and know-how as she advanced in her teaching career.

As a devoted student at St. Vincent DePaul School, Mrs. Kindall excelled and became an outstanding participant in Washington Junior High School’s spring “Fiesta La Tropicana, presented by the Spanish language classes.

Along with her excellence performance as a student, Mrs. Kindall also became Miss Pearl High School in 1963. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Agriculture and Industrial (A & I) State University (TSU) in 1967 and three years later earned a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro.

Beverly Jean Atwater Kindall became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and went on to help hundreds of public-school students as she served 40 years as a Metro Nashville Public School teacher. In Metro’s School system, she was elected by her peers as Metro Teacher of The Year early in her career. Her devotion to education also led her to Tennessee State University where she served as an adjunct professor for more than 57 years.

“I can’t believe she’s gone,” said her devoted husband Edward Kindall, speaking of the loss of his teen age sweetheart and spouse of 57 years. She died early in the evening on Thanksgiving Day, after their freshly cooked holiday meal, served on the dinner table that had been meticulously set by her at their Scovel Street home with the love of her life, her very loving and loyal husband.

North Nashville’s historic Scovel Street is where she grew up and lived with her devoted husband where many of her close relatives still live nearby. Atty. Edward Kindall, a native Nashvillian, Jefferson Street historic author, and former member of the Metro City Council and school board. Edward always held his teen age sweetheart in adoration as she quietly maintained a low-profile and opted to avoid the public platforms as much as she could.

“Beverly was a beautiful and gentle spirit,” said William ‘Bill’ Collier, a childhood neighbor and high school classmate of Mrs. Kindall. “As a wonderful English teacher, Beverly was instrumental in forging the success of many of her students in Nashville and throughout the country. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” said Collier, echoing many who shared the news of Nashville’s community’ loss.

Gwen Kelly-Harris and Mattie Campbell-Morris, Pearl High School alumna of the 1960’s, recall Beverly Kindall from their days at Pearl. She was remembered for her elegance, commitment and “quietness that carried no boast,” said Campbell-Morris. Gwen Kelly-Harris added: “She was a smart girl but didn’t flaunt it.”

Similar comments were made by others, who recalled her dedication as a schoolteacher.

She leaves to mourn her loss – her devoted and loving husband for 57 1⁄2 years, Attorney Edward T. Kindall; devoted and loving daughter, Marjorie (Timothy) Turner; grandchildren that she loved dearly, Kristin (Corey) Kindall Richardson, Brandon (Morgan) Tansil; great-grandchildren that her heartbeat for, Miles and Parker Richardson and Baby Kru on the way. Brothers, Henry (Sula) Atwater II, Jack Atwater, and James (Tonisha) Franklin; sisters-in-law, Bruceil Mays and Alpha S. Kindall; Devoted nieces and nephews, Gayle Akins, Carolene Mays, Theodore Mays, Kimberly Kindall Flores, Terence Kindall, Michael Kindall, Ingrid (Lamont) Stone, Rochel Moore, Katrina (Jimmy) Winston, Henry A. Atwater III, Briana Willis, Jada Benedict, Lawrence Jeter III; Devoted Cousins, William (Barbara) Akins and a host of other relatives, and friends.

Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors

2500 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, Tennessee

615 255 2371

Public Walk Through for Family & Friends

Thursday, December 1, 2022 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd ., Nashville, Tennessee

Family Visitation

Friday, December 2, 2022 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Celebration of Life

12:00 pm

Burial immediately after the funeral in Historic Greenwood Cemetery on Elm Hill Pike.

Funeral services entrusted to Lewis and Wright Funeral Home