BRISBANE, Australia — Keeping manufacturing within Queensland’s borders will be a key part of post-pandemic recovery as the state announces a billion-dollar jobs fund ahead of the June 15 budget.

The first beneficiary is Brisbane’s Translational Research Institute, which will receive AU$20 million ($15.50 million) to improve manufacturing capability.

The Translational Research Institute (TRI) is a unique, Australian-first initiative of ‘bench to bedside medical research. The institute combines clinical and translational research to advance progress from laboratory discovery to application in the community.

“We can make sure that they don’t just invent those innovations here, that they can manufacture them too and push them through clinical trials,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles said on June 6.

Steven John Miles is an Australian politician. He has been the Deputy Premier of Queensland since May 2020, and been the Labor member for Murrumba in the Queensland Legislative Assembly since 2017, and previously represented Mount Coot-tha from 2015 to 2017.

The grant is part of a new AU$1.8 billion ($1.39 billion) Jobs for Queensland fund that includes an AU$350 million ($271 million) program designed to encourage businesses to set up or expand in the state.

Increasing the state’s manufacturing capability is expected to be a key plank of the upcoming budget.

Speaking at the state Labor conference on June 5, Premier Annastacia Pałaszczuk said full-time, secure work would flow as more things were made within the state’s borders.

She said Queensland would be making everything “from tanks in Ipswich to trains in Maryborough”.

Annastacia Palaszczuk is an Australian politician who has been the Premier of Queensland since 2015 and the Leader of the Labor Party in Queensland since 2012. She was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Queensland for the district of Inala at the 2006 election.

Treasurer Cameron Dick has foreshadowed a “record” budget.

“You’ll have a record education budget, and you’ll have a record health budget, and you’ll have a record state budget,” he said on June 6.

“If there’s one thing Covid-19 has taught us, it’s taught us this: we need to make more things in Queensland, by Queenslanders for Queenslanders.”

“That includes things in the medical and biomedical space, whether it be medical devices, whether it be medical equipment, whether it be personal protective equipment, whether it be vaccines made in our state for Queenslanders, for Australia, and for the world.”

Cameron Robert Dick is an Australian politician and member of the Labor Party currently serving as the 51st Treasurer of Queensland.

