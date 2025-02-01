Black History Month books for Kids by various authors and illustrators

Your mother tells you stories.

She talks about things that happened before you were born; Grandpa does it, too, and you like to hear every tale. So why not have these stories about Black History on your shelves?

For the boy who loves looking good, “Saturday Morning at the ‘Shop” by Keenan Jones, illustrated by Ken Daley (Beach Lane Books, $18.99) is a great book to have around. One day each week, everything happens at the barber shop, and not just haircuts! This is a fun read and a cultural touchstone for boys ages 4 to 8.

Young cooks will love “Jollof Day” by Bernard Mensah, illustrated by Annalise Barber-Opp (Dial, $19.99), the story of father and son in the kitchen for a special event that starts early and ends in mouthwatering goodness. Kids will love the story, parents will love the recipe at books’ end.

The child who has activism in their soul will want “We Miss You, George Floyd” by Shannon Gibney, illustrated by Leeya Rose Jackson (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95). It’s a brief but well-done look at the life and murder of Floyd and why it’s important. Younger kids will like the pictures but older children will understand the story best.

It’s also important for kids to know about their heroes, and “Sharing the Dream” by Shelia P. Moses, illustrated by Keith Mallett (Nancy Paulsen Books, $18.99) begins with an exciting trip: the whole family’s going to the March on Washington and young Agnes knows why it’s important. Read this story to children ages 3-to-8 and be sure your older ones know about the biographies at books’ end.

Speaking of heroes, “Unstoppable John” by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Jerry Jordan (Viking, $18.99) is a slice-of-life story that’s perfect for kids who crave books. It’s the tale of young John Lewis, who loved to read almost anything he could get his hands on – but he

couldn’t get a library card. Back then, libraries were only for white folks but John knew that if he was persistent and kept working on it, soon libraries and other places would open up to people who looked like him. This is a heroic book for 5-to-9-year-olds and a nice launching point for other, similar biographies.

And finally, for the child who loves world history, “Through Sand and Salt” by Elizabeth Zunon (Bloomsbury, $18.99) is a book you’ll want. It’s the tale of a young Malik who travels with his father’s caravan across the Sahara desert to take salt to Timbuktu. It’s a long journey filled with danger and excitement, new friends and old lessons. Just beware, there’s a lot to this book, in a longer story that’s perhaps too much for a small child in one sitting. Break it up into two read-alouds, or give it to older kids, ages 9 to 12. They’ll enjoy it much more.

And if these Black History Month books aren’t enough, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for more. For kids of all ages, they’ve got stories.