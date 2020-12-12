Related Articles
NNPA Black Press will Broadcast Live 2020 Election Night Coverage
November 1, 2020 Article Submitted Politics, Uncategorized Comments Off on NNPA Black Press will Broadcast Live 2020 Election Night Coverage
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Beginning at 7 p.m. EST, the Black Press will broadcast live over several social media channels. Viewers can witness history by tuning in to Facebook.com/BlackPressUSA, […]