Video: Honoring the Legacy of Nikki Giovanni: A Fiskite Who Changed the World

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved alumna, Nikki Giovanni, whose life and legacy are forever intertwined with the spirit of Fisk University.

A member of the Class of 1967, Nikki’s time at Fisk was a period of growth and discovery, where she cultivated her passion for history and activism. Guided by professors like Dr. John Hope Franklin and shaped by the Civil Rights Movement, she participated in sit-ins and protests that reflected her unwavering commitment to justice—principles that became hallmarks of her career. Her involvement in the Student Government Association and the Fisk University Glee Club highlighted her leadership and creativity, both of which she carried into her life’s work.

Adrienne Latham, a friend and the Director of Alumni Affairs, shared, “Nikki was Fisk through and through. She carried the lessons she learned here—about resilience, pride, and standing tall in who you are—into every part of her life. When she spoke, she wasn’t just sharing her truth; she was sharing ours, the truth of generations of Fiskites. She reminded us of the power of our voices and the importance of telling our own stories. Nikki’s legacy isn’t just in her words; it’s in the way she made us all feel seen, heard, and valued.”

Her voice, bold and unapologetic, continues to resonate with the Fisk community and beyond, inspiring us to elevate our truths and embrace the power of self-expression.

Dr. Agenia Walker Clark, President of Fisk University, reflected, “Nikki Giovanni’s impact on Fisk and the world cannot be overstated. She was a beacon of courage and creativity, a true representative of what it means to be a Fiskite. Her legacy serves as a reminder that our voices—shaped by our histories, our experiences, and our passions—can change the world. Nikki’s influence will continue to guide us as we carry her spirit forward. I look forward to planning a series of thoughtful activities to honor her remarkable life upon our return from Winter Break.”

Nikki’s spirit will always be a part of Fisk—a testament to resilience, creativity, and the power of truth. Rest in power, Nikki.

#FiskDaughterEverOnTheAltar

For more reflections on Nikki Giovanni’s incredible legacy, hear from Dr. Holly Hamby, Director of the Writing Center, and Adrienne Latham, her friend and Director of Alumni Affairs, in this heartfelt piece from WKRN.