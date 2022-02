Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Dr. Bradley Bruce and Corey Alexander have launched a new business called All People Coffee, which they say is East Nashville’s only black-owned coffee and beverage shop.

All People Coffee serves coffee and specialty drinks, and has a self-pour beer wall with 12 local brews on tap.

The business is located at 347 Douglas Avenue, Suite 101 which is in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of East Nashville.

For more information visit https://www.allpeoplecoffee.com/