The plant-based food company, Everything Legendary, first made headlines when Mark Cuban invested $300,000 in their vegan burgers on Shark Tank earlier this year.

Now the black-owned company is about to receive the Shark Tank stamp of approval on their next level of success with an update feature airing on the ABC hit show on Friday December 17th!

EVERYTHING LEGENDARY vegan burgers are soy-free, non-GMO and packed with flavor! These gourmets, boldly seasoned burgers were created when the founder’s Mom, who suffers from Lupus, longed to sink her teeth into a delicious vegan burger with real flavors from the kitchen, instead of processed patties from a lab.

The vegan food company is now on a mission to create healthy lifestyles for families by providing delicious, plant-based food options. The Black-owned brand is carried online, as well as in the freezer sections of select grocery stores and Target. Everything Legendary has also kicked it up a notch with a first-of-its-kind product… vegan cheese-infused patties! These juicy, savory burgers are bursting with real flavors and nutrition you won’t find in other patties.

