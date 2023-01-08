The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s (“ABC”) Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals for the Arts (“VLPA”) program and Bradley’s Nashville office are partnering to present monthly Black-Owned Small Business and Non-profit Legal Clinics providing accessible and affordable business-oriented legal services. Lawyers will provide help with corporate governance, review of contracts, and guidance in navigating local ordinances and state regulations.

Clinic appointments are first come, first served and offered on the third Thursday of each month. Limited appointments are available and registration closes on the Monday prior to each clinic.

Visit Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville Cultivating Tennessee’s Creative Community (abcnashville.org) to learn more.