Nashville, Tenn.(TN Tribune)–Black History Month is quickly coming to an end and while it’s great that we recognize heroes and icons from the past, many black women are making black HERstory today!

Here are four powerful and brilliant black women transforming lives through their work.

Darnyelle Jervey Harmon



Spiritual Business Growth Strategist and mentor – founder of Move to Millions where we are on a mission to normalize wealth and legacy for today’s service based entrepreneur. Darnyelle believes that if you didn’t come from millions, millions should come from you and serves entrepreneurs through her live event experiences, high end coaching programs and busines growth products.

Follow her @darnyellejerveyharmon

Doreen Rainey –



Founder of the Society of Life Coaches, is 100% obsessed with helping life coaches grow their skills, get better client results and build a wildly profitable coaching practice.

Now, more than ever, life coaches are needed to help people navigate this ever changing world, and she’s focused on equipping coaches to be #LifeChangers and #ProfitMakers. Follow her @societyoflifecoaches

Zenovia Andrews –



Expert Digital Marketer and CEO of MaxOUT Marketing Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency. Zenovia is a brand genius, marketing expert, helping entrepreneurs attract more attention online, build more traffic to websites, and obtain more conversions.

Follow her @ZenoviaAndrews

Lucinda Cross –



President of Activate Worldwide, Small Business Visibility Trainer, Author, Motivational Speaker, TV Personality. She helps women in business “celebritize” their brand by creating targeted visibility campaigns to maximize their influence through brand partnerships, media collaborations, and corporate sponsorships. She’s googlicious and you can be too!

Follow her @LucindaCross