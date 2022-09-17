WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following nationwide scandals about teachers’ unions spying on parents, going on strike, and fighting to keep schools closed,U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced legislation to end the National Education Association (NEA)’s federal charter. Representatives Scott Fitzgerald and Jim Banks have introduced a version of this bill in the House of Representatives.

“Over the past few years, teachers’ unions have demonstrated they will put their political priorities ahead of student wellbeing every chance they get,” said Senator Blackburn. “The NEA is by all accounts a political organization and should not be rewarded for their left-wing activism with a federal charter.”

“The National Education Association used to stand up for students. Unfortunately, it is now a federally chartered fundraising group for the Democratic National Committee. Students and parents in Wyoming deserve better than the NEA having a congressional seal of approval for its political efforts. Every other special interest group operates without a federal charter, and the NEA should be no different. Thank you to Senator Blackburn for leading this effort,” said Senator Lummis.

“The NEA is basically a partisan lobbying arm for the DNC that irreparably harmed students during the COVID pandemic and continues to push anti-American ideologies in classrooms. Congress shouldn’t condone its misbehavior. I’d like to thanks Senator Blackburn for leading Rep. Fitzgerald’s and my initiative in the Senate,” Representative Jim Banks.

“The National Education Association has strayed far from its original mission. Rather than supporting students, the NEA consistently put the interests of progressive teachers’ unions over the learning of students. It is time for Congress to say enough is enough and revoke the NEA’s federal charter. I support Senator Blackburn’s companion legislation and appreciate her dedication to putting students first,” said Representative Scott Fitzgerald.