NASHVILLE, TENN. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued the following statement after the release of the Tyre Nichols footage:

“The footage released tonight is difficult to watch. My office has been in contact with DOJ and will continue to work with our federal and local officials. I am confident the Memphis Police Department and State of Tennessee will conduct a thorough investigation. Chuck and I are praying for the loved ones of Tyre Nichols and for peace in Memphis and across our state,” said Senator Blackburn.