Body Blow: India Running Out Of Space To Cremate, Bury Covid Victims

NEW DELHI — “We had to wait for four hours to cremate my father-in-law,” Nidhi Deveshwar told Zenger News. “There was no space, and we were asked to come the next day. Bhiwadi is not even that big of a city, yet crematoriums are full.”

Bhiwadi in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan is spread across 300 square kilometers (115 square miles) and is home to 200,000 people. But the city is running out of space to burn or bury the dead over the past 10 days.

“We had to convince the authorities that the death wasn’t due to Covid-19 complications.” After much persistence, the family was given a spot in a corner where cremations aren’t done usually.

India has been reporting over 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for almost a week. Over 200,000 people have died so far in the pandemic that began more than a year ago.

The explosion in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed most healthcare facilities, and gasping patients are dying in homes and on streets. Serpentine queues of bodies could be seen at crematoriums and burial grounds as relatives wait for hours to say the final goodbyes to their loved ones.

As bodies kept on piling up, funeral pyres were lit along roads in Ghaziabad, a city in India’s National Capital Region. Civic authorities constructed makeshift platforms outside a cremation ground and the river’s floodplains to dispose of the barrage of bodies.

In Delhi, parks, and parking lots outside crematoriums were used to cut wait times. Families are forced to either hurry or skip age-old rituals central to Hindu mythology.

The situation is similar countrywide.