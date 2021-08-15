Bojangles Chooses Nashville for Debut of its First Food Truck

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Today, Centennial Park-goers were greeted with a giant surprise at the Parthenon: the first-ever Bojangles food truck!

Along with the unveiling and a tailgate-style celebration, 200 people received a free Bo’s Chicken Sandwich and gave rave reviews. After today, Bo’s fans will be able to find the food truck in high traffic areas around Music City – from downtown to business parks, neighborhoods, college campuses and more.

Before its Nashville unveiling today, the food truck made a national appearance in New York’s Time Square last week to help launch the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich. It’s the first food truck for Bojangles – and if Nashville’s run is a success, it could very well be the roadmap to launching Bo’s food trucks in other markets.