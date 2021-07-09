Brandon R. Meredith Joins Bone Mcallester Norton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Bone McAllester Norton PLLC has hired Brandon Meredith, a University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law alumnus as the firm’s newest attorney at its Sumner County office. A zealous advocate for his clients, Meredith joins Bone McAllester Norton with 13 years of legal experience at Phillips and Ingrum in Gallatin, Tenn.

“We are pleased to welcome an experienced attorney of Brandon’s skill and stature to our Sumner County office,” said President and CEO Charles R. Bone. “The firm is always excited to bring in new talent and continue to grow our office in Hendersonville. Brandon’s dedication to his clients is unparalleled and will go a long way toward increasing the firm’s commitment to Sumner County clients.”

Meredith is a veteran attorney in civil litigation. He primarily focuses on real estate, landlord and tenant law, estate planning and administration, estate litigation, construction, boundary lines, and other land use matters. Meredith, who has represented the Gallatin Housing Authority for many years, has established himself as a consistent legal expert on landlord and tenant matters in the area. He also often serves on behalf of families in his estate planning and probate practice.

This marks Meredith’s return to Bone McAllester Norton. In the two years before he attended the University of Memphis School of Law, he worked as one of the firm’s first service center managers during the early years of the firm.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue serving Sumner County, while also returning to Bone McAllester Norton, where I first grew my passion for law,” Meredith said. “I am excited to contribute my expertise to the talented team at the firm and grow my practice.

While studying at the University of Memphis, Meredith served as a staff member on the University of Memphis Law Review and earned the Dean’s Award of Excellence for Best Fall Memo in 2007. He served as president of the Sumner County Bar Association from 2014–2015.

Meredith resides in Gallatin with his wife, Emily, and their three sons, Will, Clay and Andrew.

