WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.

School administrators or designees from schools listed below will be on site to accept $5,000 for each school by way of check presentation:

Elementary Schools:

• Alex Green Elementary School

• Carter Lawrence Magnet School

• Purpose Preparatory Elementary School

• Una Elementary School

Middle Schools:

• Jere Baxter Middle School

• McKissack Preparatory School

• John Early Middle School

High Schools:

• Pearl-Cohn Magnet School

• Antioch Magnet School

• Whites Creek High School