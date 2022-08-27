WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
School administrators or designees from schools listed below will be on site to accept $5,000 for each school by way of check presentation:
Elementary Schools:
• Alex Green Elementary School
• Carter Lawrence Magnet School
• Purpose Preparatory Elementary School
• Una Elementary School
Middle Schools:
• Jere Baxter Middle School
• McKissack Preparatory School
• John Early Middle School
High Schools:
• Pearl-Cohn Magnet School
• Antioch Magnet School
• Whites Creek High School