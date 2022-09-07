Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Events Industry Council has announced its 2022 Global Awards. Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, was named a Hall of Leaders inductee, a lifetime achievement award for impact on the global business events sector.

The Hall of Leaders is a pinnacle award and the premier recognition program in the meetings, conventions, exhibitions, hospitality and travel industry – the industry’s “lifetime achievement award.” The award recognizes outstanding leaders who have undoubtedly shaped the industry. The defining quality among these leaders is that the industry would not be what it is today without their contributions. See attached press release for the announcement.

Each inductee is honored at the Hall of Leaders Recognition Pavilion, located permanently in the Washington (DC) Convention Center. The pavilion contains a short tribute video to each inductee, highlighting his or her career.

“This is a totally unexpected and humbling honor,” Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said. “I’m not often speechless, but I’m not sure I have the words. I am very grateful to Steve Moore, PCMA and Destinations International for the nominating support. And I am so grateful to this industry that has not only blessed my career but also given me lifelong friends and memories. I can only hope that I have given back a small fraction of what I have gained. And finally, for me, this recognition is much more about our NCVC team and the city of Nashville.”

Spyridon was recognized by the PRSA Nashville chapter during the 2022 Parthenon Awards last week as the recipient of the Apollo Award for Communications Leadership. The Apollo Award recognizes a Middle Tennessee executive who strives to implement sound communication practices in their organization and the community.