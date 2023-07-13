By Taylor Sanchez

NASHVILLE, TN — One out of every 365 Black or African American births are impacted by Sickle Cell Disease. One in 13 have sickle cell trait. Yet rarely is the disease talked about.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders…In someone who has SCD, the hemoglobin is abnormal, which causes the red blood cells to become hard and sticky and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a ‘sickle.’ The sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells. Also, when they travel through small blood vessels, they get stuck and clog the blood flow. This can cause pain and other serious complications (health problems) such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke.”

Breaking the Ssickle Cell Cycle Foundation Inc. (BTSSCC) aims to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease. The organization, founded by Dr. Lametra Scott, hopes to provide greater knowledge to the public of this disease. Dr. Scott notes that lack of understanding is a big problem. Many people do not realize that sickle cell is a “painful genetic blood condition” that impacts more people than is realized. She further notes that “knowledge of sickle cell trait status can be lifesaving especially for athletes who have sickle cell trait.”

Since the founding of the organization, they have hit the ground running. This year marks the third year of their Sickle Cell Warrior Walk-Run 5k. They have also formed a partnership with “23 and Me” that she notes “enables us to provide complimentary sickle cell trait testing to individuals interested in learning their trait status.”

Over the coming years, she has big plans for BTSSCC. She hopes to “transition to having fully funded positions to support community operations, growing community stakeholder participation, partner with local HBCU’s and colleges to increase sick cell trait awareness, and partner with local school systems to provide support to families.”

Coming up Saturday, July 15th the BTSSCC will be holding an educational event entitled “Meet me at the Park” from 10 am – 12 pm at Altitude Nashville. According to Dr. Scott, this will be an “educational event for parents of children with sickle cell disease and a day of play for kids with sickle cell disease. Parents will learn about available treatment options, current curative therapy research, and education supports that are available to sickle cell students.”

If you are interested in learning more about this organization, making a donation, or volunteering you can check them out at https://www.btsscycle.org. Coming on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Shelby Park-Riverview Pavilion at 8 am is the 3rd Annual Walk/Run 5K for Sickle Cell.