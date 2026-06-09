Wells Family Honored With Meharry Ballroom Renaming

Nashville, TN– The Wells family’s legacy of education, service and philanthropy was permanently etched into the history of Meharry Medical College on Friday as college leaders, students, supporters and family members gathered to unveil the newly named Wells Grand Ballroom inside the Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education.

The ceremony honored the contributions of Dr. Dorothy McKinney-Wells, her late husband Dr. Alexander C. Wells and their daughter, Dr. Sabrina Wells-Holloway, whose combined generosity and commitment to education culminated in a $1 million gift to the institution.

“This institution was built on the foundation of individuals who believed in our mission to diminish health care disparities and to educate the resilient health care providers of the past, present and future,” Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth said during the ceremony. “The Wells family embodies that mission in every sense.”

Hildreth reflected on the life and career of Alexander Wells, who earned his doctorate from Meharry in 1978 and dedicated decades of service to Tennessee State University as an educator and researcher. He also recognized the continued leadership and philanthropy of McKinney-Wells and Wells-Holloway.

Attendees celebrated not only a financial gift, but a multigenerational commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and investing in future generations of health care leaders.

During the unveiling, Hildreth joined Dr. Juan A. McGruder, senior vice president of institutional advancement at Meharry Medical College, alongside McKinney-Wells and Wells-Holloway, in revealing the ballroom’s new name to applause from guests gathered inside the space.

McGruder described the occasion as a celebration of a family “whose deep roots at Meharry Medical College and in the Nashville community continue to bear fruit for future generations.”

He said the Wells family’s generosity reflects a belief in Meharry’s mission and future during a significant moment in the college’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The newly named Wells Grand Ballroom will serve as a space for celebrations, educational programming and community engagement for years to come, while honoring a family whose support continues to shape the institution’s future.