Whit’s Frozen Custard to open in White House this summer

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. – Whit’s Frozen Custard will officially open its doors on June 5 at 451 Highway 76 in White House, bringing its signature fresh-made frozen custard and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere to the growing community.

Located in a new Publix-anchored shopping center along Highway 76, the new Whit’s sits at the heart of daily life in White House—across from the Municipal Park, home to youth sports, community events, and Friday night lights, and just steps from the local fire station and Chamber of Commerce. The location is designed to become a gathering place where families, friends, and neighbors can enjoy a sweet treat and spend time together.

Owned by a group of four business partners who fell in love with White House’s small-town character and strong sense of community, the store reflects the values that have helped Whit’s grow throughout the country.

“We were drawn to White House because it still feels like the kind of place where neighbors know each other and families spend time together,” said the ownership group. “We’re excited to bring something fun and uplifting to the community and look forward to sharing a little joy with every scoop we serve.”

Known for its rich, creamy frozen custard made fresh throughout the day, Whit’s offers a rotating menu of flavors, sundaes, shakes, and its signature Whitsers—frozen custard blended with toppings and mix-ins of the guest’s choosing. Customers can also enjoy Whitties, the brand’s popular frozen custard cookie sandwiches.

Among the local specialties guests won’t want to miss are HWY 76 Madness, White House Rumble, Sweet Southern, and Raspberry Dream, all crafted to give the White House location its own hometown flavor. Guests can also customize their own Whitsers from a wide selection of toppings, ensuring every visit offers something new.

“White House is exactly the kind of community that Whit’s was built for,” said Bill Aseere, CEO of Whit’s Frozen Custard. “Our stores are at their best when they become part of the fabric of a community, and we see tremendous potential for that here. We’re excited to welcome this ownership group to the Whit’s family and look forward to seeing families, teams, and neighbors make lasting memories together over great frozen custard.”

The White House Area Chamber of Commerce will assist with promoting the new business and plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 30.

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Whit’s Frozen Custard invites residents and visitors alike to stop by, try a signature sundae or Whitser, and discover why frozen custard has become a favorite tradition for families across the country.

From scoop to smile, Whit’s Frozen Custard continues its mission of serving unforgettable frozen custard in spaces inspired by the communities it calls home—and White House is the next chapter in that story.