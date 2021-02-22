Businessman Herman Cain Memorialized in Comic Book Biography

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–TidalWave Comics is memorializing the life of Herman Cain in a new comic book biography. “Tribute: Herman Cain” is released this Wednesday for Black History Month.

A black conservative businessman made an unlikely presidential candidate and supporter of Donald J. Trump, but pundits, critics, and admirers have never aptly described Herman Cain. His campaign manager was fond of saying, “Let Cain be Cain!” A man of deep principles who once called for forming a third party before embracing President Trump became another tragic figure to die of COVID-19. His story, equal parts compelling and inspiring, is told here in graphic novel form.

The 24-page collectible graphic novel is written by Michael Frizell and Jim Beard, featuring art by Kurt Belcher.

“The Tribute line of comic books tells the stories of the notable people that have passed on,” says TidalWave’s publisher, Darren G. Davis “It is a way for us to tell the stories of people who have made an impact in the world.”

TidalWave has profiled people for more than twelve years using the unique storytelling properties of comic books.

TidalWave has published well-received unbiased tribute biographies of other famous people, including Nancy Reagan, Rush Limbaugh, Margaret Thatcher, Whitney Houston, Frank Capra and David Bowie.

Print copies of the biography comics are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.