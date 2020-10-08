Camper Honored as One of Top 100 African American Leaders

MEMPHIS, TN —House Democratic Leader Karen Camper of Memphis has been named one of the 100 Most Influential African American Leaders by African Leadership magazine (ALM).

The magazine lists Rep. Camper as #94 and as a Rising Star on its 2020 just-released listing. In a press release, ALM Publisher Dr. Kem Giami says the members of this year’s list are “outstanding global citizens and torchbearers for the global African community for leadership and service to humanity, not only in the U.S. but also around the world. They are bridge-builders and trailblazers in almost every sphere of our human existence.”

Camper, who was elected Minority Leader in 2018, has served seven terms in the state House of Representatives. She also serves as president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (NOBEL Women). Leader Camper said, “It’s an incredible honor to be named to a list that includes such luminaries as President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Secretary Colin Powell, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Denzel Washington and Serena Williams. I am truly humbled just to be mentioned.”

The honorees will be featured in the November 2020 issue of the magazine.