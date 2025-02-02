Canada, Mexico strike back with retaliatory tariffs on American goods hours after Trump’s executive orders

Canada and Mexico’s top leaders blasted President Trump Saturday hours after he imposed a 25% tariff on the neighboring countries — and announced they would retaliate by enforcing their own on the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed he and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo agreed to work together to push back against Trump’s long-awaited taxing program, which he claimed was aimed at halting the influx of drugs into the US.

Trump put a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, while Chinese products will receive a more modest 10% tariff.

Canada plans to put a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of US goods, including beer, wine and bourbon, fruits and fruit juices, vegetables, perfume, clothing and shoes.”

Earlier Saturday, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo ordered retaliatory tariffs on the US and blasted Trump’s suggestion that the Mexican government harbors alliances with criminal organizations and cartel members.