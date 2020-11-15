CBS News Interviews AKA President Glenda Glover About Soror Kamala Harris’s Historical Win

Dr. Glenda Glover President, AKA International and Tennessee State University

Click below to watch AKA President Glenda Glover who was interviewed by CBS News concerning Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s historic win and the impact of Black sororities, the Divine 9, and HBCUs in this election.

 

 

