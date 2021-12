Ce Ce Winans will perform at the Investiture of the President of the Bishop’s Council of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield will be take the leadership at this special occasion, as part of the AME General Board.

The official investiture will take place Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. (CST), at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.

Tickets are sold out. For more information contact the Bishop’s office at office@ame13.org.