Charles Person, youngest Freedom Rider, passes away. Legacy lives on through Freedom Riders Training Academy

We honor the life and legacy of Mr. Charles Person, who passed away on January 8. As the youngest of the original Freedom Riders, he played a pivotal role in challenging segregation and advancing civil rights. In a powerful interview with reporter Noah Washington, featured on the cover of The Atlanta Voice on September 27, Mr. Person shared his extraordinary journey and the enduring impact of his activism. His courage and commitment to justice will continue to inspire generations to come. May his memory serve as a beacon of hope and resilience in the ongoing fight for equality.

The Freedom Riders Training Academy

In recent years, Person co-founded the Freedom Riders Training Academy (FRTA) with Pete Conroy. The academy teaches the principles of nonviolent resistance, civic engagement, and the protection of constitutional rights, drawing on the teachings of the original Freedom Riders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A pilot program in Hoover, Alabama, allowed 80 demonstrators arrested during civil unrest to complete the FRTA curriculum as part of an alternative sentencing program. Pro bono attorney Richard Rice, representing those arrested, reached this agreement with the Hoover Municipal Court officials. This initiative offered an alternative to traditional sentencing.

The program, led by Jose Vega, a 25-year NYPD veteran and FBI Academy graduate, teaches participants about nonviolent resistance, constitutional rights, and the power of peaceful protest. This innovative program helps reduce court caseloads and provides a meaningful opportunity for justice reform, serving as a model for communities nationwide.