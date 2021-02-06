Chattanooga Principal Apologizes for Choosing ‘All Lives Matter’ as the Theme for Black History Month

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Christy Caldwell Drake is principal of East Ridge Middle School in Chattanooga, Tenn., where there was some concern among parents when the school’s newsletter revealed that the theme for “Black History Month” would be “All Lives Matter.” In response to this concern, Drake issued an apology letter to the students and parents.

According to CNN, Principal Drake is a Black woman.

“I want to apologize for not more fully considering the context of that theme,” Drake wrote. “As a Black woman in leadership, I embrace civil rights, Black History Month and the sacrifices that have been made by those who came before me. I hope that my students, many of whom look like me, believe in the possibilities of their unlimited potential.”

Drake explained that her choice for the theme stemmed from a mural at the school that says “Where Every Child Matters.”

Jessica Arnold, whose daughter attends the school, told WCRB, “Whoever thought that was a good idea really just has refused to think critically about this or (is) willfully ignorant about it or just doesn’t want to educate themselves about it, and that disturbs me from the educators of my children.”