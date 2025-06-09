Unity Group of Chattanooga Kicks Off Juneteenth Events Honoring U.S. Colored Troops

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF)- With Juneteenth approaching, the Unity Group of Chattanooga has launched a powerful series of events commemorating 160 years since emancipation.

The opening ceremony paid tribute to the United States Colored Troops (U.S.C.T.), who played a vital role during the Civil War — helping build the Chattanooga National Cemetery and laying to rest fallen soldiers. Community members and historians gathered to honor their legacy and sacrifices.

Event coordinator Erik Atkins emphasized the importance of recognizing the U.S.C.T., calling them the “fathers of freedom.” He said, “They actually did fight for freedom and liberty. Their service brought an end to chattel slavery in the United States.”

Robert Phillips of the 44th U.S. Colored Troops reenactors reflected on the deep historical connections rooted in the area. “People don’t always realize they’re part of history,” he said. “The 6888th Postal Battalion trained just down the road in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. That kind of legacy helps people feel pride and connection — like they were part of it.”

The Juneteenth commemoration continues with events across Chattanooga leading up to the national holiday on June 19.