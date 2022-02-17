NASHVILLE, TN — The nation’s oldest continuously operating African American owned and operated bank, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company, announces it has promoted two executives to Senior Vice President: Joan Fleming-Ridley, Vice President, Residential Lending and Community Development and Clint Story, Vice President, Business Relations. Fleming-Ridley and Story are members of the executive leadership team and veterans at the bank having served a combined nearly 40 years at the institution.

Clint Story

“As a mission driven bank, we rely on the creativity of exemplary leaders like Joan and Clint who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to serve our residential and commercial customers,” says Mr. Sergio Ora, CEO, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company. “We congratulate them for their well-deserved promotions to senior vice president and their collaborative efforts to lead the bank to achieve the next level of success.”

Fleming-Ridley joined Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company to rebuild and lead the bank’s residential mortgage division in 2010. She is responsible for all mortgage operations including originations, processing, underwriting and administrative functions. She leads the bank’s initiative on homebuyer education and financial literacy in her role as Community Development Officer. Fleming-Ridley has become a brand ambassador as “AskJoan,” an advertising campaign to help educate consumers in financial literacy, homebuying education and credit worthiness. She currently serves on the board of the Pencil Foundation, committee member for Protecting Our Legacy, Racial Equity 2030 Project on behalf of the Nashville Urban League, teaches financial literacy classes for T-Mobile and serves as a committee member for the American Bankers Association Mortgage Market. She also served on the Homeowner Selection Committee for Habitat for Humanity. Fleming-Ridley studied at Tennessee State University and is currently enrolled at Barrett Graduate School of Banking located in Memphis, Tenn.

Story began his banking career at Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company in 1995 as a banking officer in commercial lending. He provides credit analysis on commercial loans to businesses, nonprofits and churches. As Vice President of Commercial Lending, Story grew the lending portfolio to $20 million with clients in Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee and Northern Alabama. He frequently conducts seminars on small business lending, church financial management, personal budgeting, understanding your credit and financial literacy. Story specializes in business relations for the bank cultivating partnerships with businesses, churches and nonprofits. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., and holds a Graduate School of Banking degree from Louisiana State University as well as many certifications from numerous courses on commercial banking, leadership and team building. Story is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Connect with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

