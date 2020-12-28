Clinically dead, Woman, 90, Shows No Signs of Decay for 7 Days

MUMBAI — In September this year, the Tibetan community in Bengaluru, a city in south India, experienced a rare phenomenon. Passang Chokpa, a 90-year-old woman was declared dead by a doctor after a thorough examination. Her pulse was absent, her heartbeat had stopped, and she was not breathing.

But as relatives began making arrangements for her last rites, they noticed that her body had not stiffened, there was no discoloration and she appeared as if she was in deep sleep.

They realized that Chokpa was in a state of thukdam — a post-death meditative state wherein the body of the person declared dead clinically shows no signs of decomposition. Thukdam or tukdam in Tibetan means controlling or stabilizing (dam) consciousness (tuk). Community members say that only highly realized Buddhist monks are known to achieve this state.

“As Tibetans, we had heard about the phenomenon of thukdam but no one in our family had experienced it,” said Chokpa’s 33-year-old granddaughter Tenzin Rangdol. “It was around 2.55 am on Sep 16, when the doctor declared the death of my grandmother. Her cremation was scheduled after three days but during the process, one of our relatives noticed that her body showed no signs of death.”

The family then delayed the cremation, until Chopka came out of the post-death meditative state. They also lit 1,000 lamps every day while four lamas (Buddhist monks) were called to chant prayers. On Sep 23, the seventh day, Chokpa came out of thukdam, when her body started showing signs of decomposition. She was cremated the same day.

The nonagenarian had fled Tibet and lived in Bhutan in her earlier days. She came to India along with her husband, children, and grandchildren in 1980’s and the couple ran a Tibetan restaurant in Mundgod, near Hubli in Karnataka, a state in south India. After her husband’s death in 2015, Chokpa came to live with her daughter and other family members in Bengaluru. “Both my grandparents were religious, and down to earth,” said Rangdol. “We were all surprised that grandmother attained the state of thukdam, because our grandfather was more particular about prayers and meditation.”

Dr. Jampa Yonten, a practitioner of traditional Tibetan medicine who first examined Chokpa after her health deteriorated said that he was called to their house early in the morning at 2.30 am as she had developed severe difficulty in breathing. “She had been my patient for the past few years and she mostly had age-related illnesses like breathing trouble and forgetfulness”, said Dr. Yonten. “After the traditional examination such as pulse reading, eyes examinations checking with the stethoscope, it was clear that everything had stopped functioning and therefore I declared her death. But without the clinical examination, it would seem like she was in a very peaceful sleep.”

Dr. Yonten observed Chokpa for nearly 12 hours before confirming that she was in the state of thukdam. A doctor from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences was also called to examine her, said Dr Yonten.