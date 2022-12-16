National–The Education Equalizer™, Dr. Carjie Scott, reveals in her new self-narrated audiobook, “You Are Accepted: How to Get Accepted into College and Life!” why owning her story led her to become a first-generation college graduate who courageously stood up to workplace racism and sexism in higher education. Additionally, Scott explains why all colleges and universities must revisit their policies and procedures to ensure access and equity for all students, particularly Black and minority students. She concluded the book by encouraging leaders to support HBCUs and students defrauded by for-profit institutions.

“First-generation college students have unique backgrounds and experiences,” said Scott, whose mom was murdered, by a police officer, when Scott was only six. Her family rallied around her to ensure she received a quality education, becoming the first in her family to attend college and graduate.

Nevertheless, the tragic event changed her life forever, but Scott refused to park in the trauma and grief of growing up without her mother. So, she decided to pursue college. In 2003, she left the south side of Chicago when she was accepted at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN. Scott candidly shares how she struggled with imposter syndrome by being a first-generation college student.

“Students need to know they deserve to be in better spaces than they came from,” said Scott. “My mission is to normalize self-acceptance and college acceptance for Black students.”

She feels it is her responsibility to ensure that all students who want to go to college are able to attend college. “Cost, prior grades, and fear should not dissuade a student from pursuing a college degree.”

“There is a college for every student – trade school, HBCU, PWI, or community college – and it’s my job to share with students what a college education can do for them. My college was my home away from home. It exposed me to greater opportunities, new subjects to learn, and people who challenged me to become a better version of myself. For some students, college can change the trajectory of their life. It saved mine!”

Scott’s vision is to create an inclusive and diverse higher education work environment that reflects the student body instead of an agency that repels or rebukes them. She tells how education will always be one of the vehicles that accelerates greatness. However, education should never be the entity that contributes to stagnation for anyone. This explains why Scott works relentlessly to ensure that education is not only accessible but equitable.

Scott chronicles life lessons, leadership pitfalls, and how she failed forward in her academic career that started almost two decades ago. She started out serving non-traditional students at trade schools such as ITT Technical Institute, Victory University, and Anthem College (to name a few). Scott continued to climb the higher education ladder and landed her dream job at Vanderbilt University. She went from being a director of admissions in a strip mall to landing a managerial position at one of the top universities in the country, Vanderbilt University. During her four-year tenure at the prestigious institution, Scott experienced a rude awakening, but she did not

back down. Instead, she held leadership accountable to their own governing policies – the same policies employees sign off on to ensure a workplace free of inequities, racism, and sexism.

Scott now manages digital recruitment at Tennessee State University. She has led the team to exceed enrollment year over year, and most recently, TSU has enrolled the largest number of first-time freshmen in TSU history.

Scott has a “College Talk” radio show on Power Station 92.1 FM, broadcast live on-air each Saturday from noon to 2p. She interviews education leaders and promotes a college-going culture throughout Gainesville and Ocala, FL, as well as globally online at powerstation92.com.

Scott has publications in The Tennessee Tribune, Medium, xoNecole, and her personal blog and website www.carjiescott.com. Scott received the Karen Dolan Spirit Award and Communications Committee of the Year in 2019 from the Vanderbilt University Staff Advisory Council.

Scott was also named one of Nashville’s Emerging Leader finalists by YP Nashville and the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she was a nominee for Women Who Rock Nashville. She earned the Admissions Voice to Voice Award and Admissions Excellence award while at Vatterott Career College.

Scott is married to Dr. Kerwin Scott, DDS, and is the mother of their two children. She loves reading, relaxing on the beach, and serving as the Founder of The Education Equalizer Foundation.

Scott’s “You are Accepted: How to Get Accepted into College and Life is available as a paperback, ebook, and audiobook for purchase everywhere books are sold. The audiobook was self-narrated by Scott.

Purchase the audiobook at these retailers:

Barnes and Noble

Scribd

Google Play

Libro