Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) ColorComm Next Generation is accepting applications for its HBCU Recruiting Summit April 8 – April 9, 2021.

ColorComm’s Next Generation HBCU Recruiting Summit helps prepare students and the next generation of leaders to be successful in their next chapter.

Application Deadline

Friday, March 10, 2021, 10pm EST

Application Requirements

To be eligible, students must meet the following qualifications.

• Current HBCU junior or senior

• Recent HBCU graduate (1-3 years out of school)

