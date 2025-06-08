Fisk University Announces the Discontinuation of its Gymnastics Program in May 2026

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — This week Fisk University announced plans to discontinue its gymnastics program at the end of the 2025-2026 academic year. The final season of competition will be Spring 2026.

The decision to halt the program comes after a comprehensive review of the gymnastics program and its alignment with the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC). Fisk athletics competes in the HBCUAC. Currently, gymnastics is not an HBCUAC-sanctioned sport, resulting in considerable challenges for the university to schedule competitions and build a robust recruiting pipeline.

“While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference,” said Valencia Jordan, Director of Fisk Athletics. “Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible.”

The university is dedicated to supporting both staff and student-athletes to ensure a seamless transition.

Fisk’s gymnastics team has forged an indelible legacy through their monumental achievements. The Fisk community is committed to celebrating the gymnastics team through the 2025-2026 academic year and encourages alumni, students, staff, and community members to support the team at one of their meets prior to May 2026.