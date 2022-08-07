BlackEconomics.org recently released a commentary: “Concerns about CHIPS” about the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (“CHIPS” is an acronym for Creating Helpful

Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) signed by President Biden August 2, 2022. The full commentary is below.

On August 2, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

(“CHIPS” is an acronym for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors). The

over 1,000-page legislation is far reaching— touching most known cutting-edge aspects of

science and technology today. The nearly $50 billion CHIPS price tag pays for numerous

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) opportunities for Black

Americans whether one is an entrepreneur, an academician, a college or university student,

or a pre-K-12 student. However, perfect legislation is seldom—if ever—enacted.

The following are four clear concerns that we identify with the legislation:

By explicitly choosing industrial

(economic) winners and losers, the

legislation reflects US weakness and

vulnerabilities.

1

• By incorporating a little more than a

handful of references to “robotics,” the

legislation does not highlight sufficiently,

perhaps, the most important future

STEM-related development.2

• While the legislation is filled with

mentions (there are over 110) of

opportunities for Black colleges and

universities (otherwise known as

HBCUs), these opportunities are largely

nested in non-innovation-driven research,

teaching, and scholarships, which are not

entrepreneurial in nature. Further

investigation revealed that HBCUs will

likely benefit most from the legislation at

the lower end of the STEM chain; e.g.,

offering training, scholarships, and

developing (research) capacity.3 On the

other hand, many White research

universities will likely benefit from the

legislation by producing innovations that

may prove to be financially profitable.

This scenario leaves HBCUs behind

White colleges and universities in being

able to obtain maximum benefits from

Federal legislation.

• The legislation includes less than 30

references to pre-K-12 educational

opportunities—most of which are

associated with rural schools. By not

emphasizing this fundamental part of the

US educational system, the legislation

does not address adequately, perhaps, the

need to “infect” youth with the STEM

“bug” early so that they envision and

adopt a STEM career choice.

A point that we can certainly make about the CHIPS legislation is that it sends a clear and strong signal concerning where the nation is headed in the near-term and until there are

new technological breakthroughs that open new avenues for growth and development.

However, if past is prologue and future, then by the time Black Americans position

ourselves to take full advantage of STEM-related economic opportunities, we are likely

to find that the winds of change have blown again, and that the US economy is headed in

an entirely different direction.

Black Americans must find a way to discontinue playing roles as follower and catch-up economic agents. Rather, we must develop a futuristic vision and leapfrog to a future where we serve as leaders and innovators who unearth and drive change.

B Robinson