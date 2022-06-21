WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is seeking the public’s feedback on a new portal that will be used to report blocked highway-rail grade crossings to the FRA.

The portal was created after Cooper pushed for the Don’t BLock Our Communities (D-BLOC) Act to solve the problem of trains parking on railroad crossings on busy commuter roads for extended periods of time. Components of the D-BLOC Act were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that President Biden signed into law last November.

“I’ve received countless complaints from Nashvillians who reported that freight trains were parking on busy roads,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “This was the biggest victory against misbehaving railroads in a long time, and I hope everyone will take the opportunity to send feedback about the portal.”

The portal may be accessed here.

Comments about the portal may be submitted here.