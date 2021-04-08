Cooper Announces SBA Portal Opening April 8th for Music Venues

NASHVILLE – Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced the U.S. Small Business Administration Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal will open tomorrow, April 8, and venues that qualify can apply on the Small Business Administration’s website by clicking here . Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced the U.S. Small Business Administration Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal will open tomorrow, April 8, and venues that qualify can apply on the Small Business Administration’s website by clicking

The Small Business Administration provides a checklist for venue operators to go through ahead of the opening, and that can be found

“I fought hard to get this much needed grant program into the COVID-19 relief bills that will help save music in Nashville,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “I am relieved our venues will soon be able to apply.”