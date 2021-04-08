Cooper Announces SBA Portal Opening April 8th for Music Venues

April 7, 2021 Article Submitted Business, Featured Comments Off on Cooper Announces SBA Portal Opening April 8th for Music Venues
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper
NASHVILLE – Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced the U.S. Small Business Administration Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal will open tomorrow, April 8, and venues that qualify can apply on the Small Business Administration’s website by clicking here.
The Small Business Administration provides a checklist for venue operators to go through ahead of the opening, and that can be found here.
“I fought hard to get this much needed grant program into the COVID-19 relief bills that will help save music in Nashville,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “I am relieved our venues will soon be able to apply.”

Related Articles

Business

Small Business Administration Invites TN Business Owners to 2021 Business Development Academy

January 8, 2021 Article Submitted Business Comments Off on Small Business Administration Invites TN Business Owners to 2021 Business Development Academy

Nashville, TN — SBA Tennessee District kicked off the 2021 service year by opening applications to the first cohort of their Business Development Academy.  As a result of many conversations and consultations with small business owners […]