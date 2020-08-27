Corizon Health names Ladele chief medical officer

By Globe Newswire

BRENTWOOD, TN — Corizon Health announced today that the company has promoted Gregory A. Ladele, D.O., M.B.A., to Chief Medical Officer.

As CMO, Ladele directs the delivery of healthcare services for incarcerated patients in more than 135 correctional facilities throughout the country. Under Ladele’s leadership, all clinical teams at Corizon focus on serving patients entrusted to the company in a safe and efficient environment, using evidence- based healthcare and clinical practices for superior care delivery.

Ladele, an experienced correctional healthcare and family practice physician, had previously served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Corizon. Prior to that role, he served as Statewide Medical Director in Arizona and in Regional Medical Director (RMD) and Associate Regional Medical Director positions for Corizon in Florida.

As a statewide medical director and RMD, he worked directly with Corizon clients in state departments of corrections to establish goals for improvements and innovation in care delivery and monitor contract performance in all aspects of patient care. In those roles, he led strategic care delivery improvements in key clinical areas such as outbreak management, effective use of telehealth, and building specialty care pipelines for continuity of care with community partners.

Earlier in his career, Ladele had operational and clinical leadership responsibilities for various facilities, including a hospital system in which he served a dual role as a chief health officer and medical executive director. In this role, he managed a busy surgical center, a multi-disciplinary, outpatient specialty clinic system, inpatient psychiatric units, and a cancer treatment center. (This system also assisted in managing healthcare for approximately 100,000 incarcerated patients.)

Ladele completed his undergraduate studies with honors at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. He earned his M.B.A. from Tennessee State University in Nashville, then received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ-SOM). He completed his medical training with a residency in Family Medicine (and concentration in urban medicine) from The Ohio State University.Ladele also has been active in international mission work in Zimbabwe and other nations, where he helped improve clinical outcomes for patients with chronic illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, and congestive heart failure.