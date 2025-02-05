Free Senior Citizen Warming Kits Available in Memphis Feb. 5

MEMPHIS, TN. — Memphis Super District 8-3 City Councilwoman Yolanda Cooper-Sutton, in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Republic Services, will give out winter warming kits for senior citizens at four District locations on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The kits will consist of backpacks containing a scarf, hat, gloves, blanket and other items to help keep seniors warm during the remainder of the winter. The giveaway will include 50 backpacks at each of the following locations, at the given time:

Ed Rice Community Center, 2935 N. Watkins St: 9:30am

Orange Mound Community Center, 2590 Park Ave: 11:00am

Whitehaven Community Center, 4318 Graceland Dr: 12:30pm

Mitchell Community Center, 658 W. Mitchell Road: 1:30pm